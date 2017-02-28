28 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Police Chief Talks Tough

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman says reports of alleged police improprieties emanating from the public against traffic officers are worrisome.

Coleman said such accusation is degrading especially against law enforcement officers, who are expected to live above reproach in the performance of their duty.

Addressing traffic officers over the weekend, Col. Coleman expressed disappointment over news of extortion of money from drivers and other road users by traffic officers.

He believes that such behavior is unacceptable and reduces public confidence in the police.

"I am tired of complaints by the public against traffic officers; this will have to stop or you leave the police with those who are willing to serve their country. You are a graphic representation of the state, and as such much is expected of you by the people, who taxes are used to finance your salaries; you will need to desist to save the image of this noble institution or you face the wrath for your action", Coleman warned.

IGP Coleman called on his officers to see their job not as a career, but a way of life and do away with acts that undermine their own integrity and that of the LNP.

The Police Chief told the officers not to see the profession as a money making venture, but a calling that comes with commitment and the willingness to serve.

