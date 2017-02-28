28 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lofa By-Election Today

Eligible voters in Lofa County District # 1 are expected to go to the polls today, February 28, 2017, to elect a new representative to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rep. Eugene Fallah Kparkar.

Rep. Kparkar, a member of Liberty Party (LP) died last year in India following illness. Nine candidates are battling to replace Rep. Kparkar.

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya disclosed that the polls will open at 8: A.M and close at 6:00 P.M.today

He said counting of votes will commence immediately, in keeping with NEC polling and counting procedures.

According to him, votes will be tallied on Wednesday, February 29, 2017.

Cllr. Korkoya indicated that the result of the by-election will be announced thereafter and certification of the winner would take place in Lofa County.

He noted that campaign ended on Monday, and lauded the people of Lofa for running a violent free campaign.

