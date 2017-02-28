28 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bloody Fist Fight At VR Center

By Alloycious David

Violence erupted recently at the 72nd Military Barrack's Public School Voter Registration Center in Paynesville when the center's supervisor and a registrant engaged in a bloody fist fight.

Mohammed Tamba, the center's supervisor inflicted serious bodily wounds on Moses Nagbe during the fight, which attracted community members.

Moses Nagbe, an eligible voter had gone to register when he was denied by elections workers at the center, because according to them, it was after working hours.

According to eyewitnesses, Nagbe opposed the decision on grounds that it was not yet 6:00 P.M. He also insisted that VR staff attend to him since he was in the queue.

The eyewitnesses explained that heated argument ensued between Nagbe and Tamba, the center's supervisor, who mandated his colleagues not to register Nagbe.

"The situation later turned violent, when the two men engaged in serious fist fight that attracted lots of community people," one eyewitness said.

The eyewitnesses disclosed that during the fight, which lasted for close to 10 minutes, Nagbe sustained serious wound on his mouth.

According to our reporter who arrived on the scene, Nagbe was bleeding from his mouth and noise.

He later invited the police who arrested and took the center's supervisor to a nearby police station in Jacob Town.

It was alleged that the voter registration center's supervisor was the first to attacked, but his colleagues, who refused to be named dismissed the claim and said the registrant kicked the election worker which prompted retaliation from the supervisor.

Some community members are calling on the National Elections Commission to (NEC) to reassign elections workers deployed at 72nd Military Barrack's Public School Voter Registration Center, because they are very arrogant.

