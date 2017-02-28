28 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Uganda: LRA Explains Depreciation of Local Currency

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart-Tamba has blamed the depreciation of the Liberian dollar against the US dollar on several factors.

Tamba said the local currency is depreciating because of a deteriorating trade environment and a high demand for imports, which have increased the need for foreign exchange while at the same time increasing government's expenditure in Liberian dollars.

Commissioner Tamba noted that the depreciation of the Liberian dollar is adversely affecting revenue performance "because of the trickle-down effect from trade."

She said tax collection is enhanced when there is a boost in trade,"but as the case stands with the rate of the US dollar to that of the Liberian dollar, trade is negatively impacted and it is also affecting revenue collection."

The Commissioner pointed out that income generation at some major income generating entities of the Government of Liberia (GoL), such as the National Port Authority (NPA) and other ports of entry, including the RIA, depreciated in the current fiscal year (2016/2017) by four percent.

She was speaking when she presented statistical data at a meeting of stakeholders and the media Thursday.

"Due to the depreciation of the Liberian dollar against the US, there has been a great decline in the purchasing power of Liberians and foreign nationals residing within our borders," said the LRA boss.

She added that false declaration and under-declaration by unscrupulous business entities and individuals have to some extent affected the revenue generation of the country as well.

Madam Tamba made specific mention to five 'top' hotels that are among business entities which have 'under-declared' their intakes in business revenue.

She, however, failed to name any of the hotels on grounds that they will be disclosed at a later date. LINA

Uganda

EALA Candidates Question Ballot Paper Arrangement

A section of candidates contesting for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) seats are complaining about the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.