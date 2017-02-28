Liberia: Leprosy Center Seeks Subsidy

Over 150 patients admitted at the Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center in Nimba County, are appealing to the Government of Liberia to provide subsidy to the center.

The center is providing free medical services to leprosy patients and individuals who have come down with TB.

Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center's Officer in Charge, John Saa Brimah said the center is in dire need of food and medical materials for patients, most of whom have big wounds.

He said the provision of subsidy would enable the rehabilitation center to properly care for patients.

Mr. Brimah disclosed that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf recently visited the center, but "we never had time to engage her, because she was so busy and encircled with lots of security people."

He lauded government for placing some doctors and nurses at the center on salary stressing that when subsidy are provided the center would provide salaries to the remaining health workers.

Mr. Brimah made the appeal Saturday, when Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo donated assorted food items including rice to Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center.

Miss Dolo also provided a bag of used clothes to be distributed among patients at the center.

She was on a voter registration sensitization tour in Nimba County, when she stopped at the center.

Miss Dolo lauded doctors and the administration of the Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center for serving humanity.

Patients Grace Kerkulah and Victor Dumbar lauded Miss Dolo for identifying with them. Grace congratulated Dolo on her victory as Miss Liberia and said "we will pray for you to continually identify with us."