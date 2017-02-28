28 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Leprosy Center Seeks Subsidy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alloycious David

Over 150 patients admitted at the Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center in Nimba County, are appealing to the Government of Liberia to provide subsidy to the center.

The center is providing free medical services to leprosy patients and individuals who have come down with TB.

Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center's Officer in Charge, John Saa Brimah said the center is in dire need of food and medical materials for patients, most of whom have big wounds.

He said the provision of subsidy would enable the rehabilitation center to properly care for patients.

Mr. Brimah disclosed that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf recently visited the center, but "we never had time to engage her, because she was so busy and encircled with lots of security people."

He lauded government for placing some doctors and nurses at the center on salary stressing that when subsidy are provided the center would provide salaries to the remaining health workers.

Mr. Brimah made the appeal Saturday, when Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo donated assorted food items including rice to Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center.

Miss Dolo also provided a bag of used clothes to be distributed among patients at the center.

She was on a voter registration sensitization tour in Nimba County, when she stopped at the center.

Miss Dolo lauded doctors and the administration of the Ganta Leprosy and TB Rehabilitation Center for serving humanity.

Patients Grace Kerkulah and Victor Dumbar lauded Miss Dolo for identifying with them. Grace congratulated Dolo on her victory as Miss Liberia and said "we will pray for you to continually identify with us."

Liberia

Brumskine Raps Diaspora Liberians to End Unity Party Grip On Power

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, the political leader of the opposition Liberty Party says Liberia is not ready for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.