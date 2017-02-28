Liberia: Carter Center Deploys Pre-Election Assessment Team

The Carter Center will deploy a limited mission of international electoral experts to Liberia to assess the voter registration process and the pre-election environment in advance of general elections anticipated in October 2017.

The mission will be in Liberia based on an invitation from the National Election Commission of Liberia.

The delegation, which will be in the country from February 19 through March 2, will visit voter registration centers and meet with election commission officials, political party leaders, members of the Supreme Court and the Liberian National Police, civil society leaders, and international partners to learn about and assess the voter-registration process as well as challenges facing the conduct of the 2017 elections.

The delegation will be led by Jordan Ryan, vice president of the Carter Center's peace programs.

The Carter Center has observed 103 elections in 39 countries.

It conducts election observation in accordance with the Declaration of Principles of International Election Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observation adopted at the United Nations in 2005.

The Center assesses electoral processes against international standards based on the host country's international obligations and commitments on democratic elections and its national legal framework.

The Carter Center's election observation work in Liberia is conducted independently of other programming. LINA