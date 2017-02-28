28 February 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Elite One Championship - Coton Sport, Astres Top Classification Table

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elisabeth Mosima

Eight games played and 16 goals scored on day one of the national first division championship across the country last weekend.

Day one matches of the 2017 national first division Football championship were played in stadiums across the country on Sunday February 26, 2017. The matches marked the away round of the national championship which kicked off on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium with Canon Yaounde recording the first victory of the championship over Bamboutos of Mbouda (1-0). Eight games were played and a total of 16 goals scored.

It was an opportunity for other clubs like Coton Sport of Garoua, Astres of Douala, Aigle Royal of Menoua and Feutcheu to show their prowess in the sport. It was also an opportunity for newly promoted clubs to gain the confidence of their fans from the beginning of the championship. Coton Sport Garoua that was playing at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium following a suspension of the Stade Roumde Adja beat Stade Renard of Melong 2-0. That was the only defeat among the new comers.

The other new comers, Colombe of Dja and Lobo held old timer Union of Douala on a 2-2 draw and Feutcheu FC of Bandjoun registered their first victory in the championship after beating New Stars of Douala 2-1. Young Sports Academy, third on the classification table last season, lost to Astres of Douala by home 0-2. It should be recalled that YOSA has qualified for the 16th finals of the ongoing CAF Cup competition. A better performance was therefore expected from the team. The performance of some old clubs leaves much to be desired. Aigle of Menoua edged Lion Blesse of Fotouni 1-0. Same score for Dragon of Yaounde over Unisport of Upper Nkam. At the Yaounde Military Stadium, Eding Sport Academy of Lekié beat four times champions of Cameroon, Racing of Bafoussam, 1-0 while defending champions, UMS of Loum drew 1-1 at home with APEJES of Mfou. The second playing day has been slated for tomorrow March 1, 2017. Meanwhile, the national second division championship will kick off today February 28, 2017 throughout the national territory.

Cameroon

National Employment Fund - Over 100,000 Youths Trained in 17 Years

This figure was revealed in Yaounde on February 9 by the General Manager of the outfit. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.