Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Preparations Heighten

A preparatory meeting took place at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education recently.

The 14th edition of the international Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from March 10-18, 2017. The announcement was made during a preparatory meeting at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Wednesday February 22, 2017. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado. The purpose of the meeting was for the organisers to evaluate the level of preparedness two weeks to the kick off and five days to the Tropical Amissa Bongo cycling tour in neighbouring Gabon.

The representatives of the different subcommittees took turns to present the activities of their committees. The President of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Honoré Yossi said preparations are going on well and the Cameroon Cycling Federation is ready for the kick-off of the competition. Presently, the national cycling team is in camp in Mbalmayo since February10, 2017. Some cyclists of the national cycling team are in Gabon where they will take part in the Tropical Amissa Bongo cycling tour. They will return on March 7, 2017 to join the others who will be in camp in the West Region training in the mountainous landscape. Honoré Yossi said the particularity this year is that the cyclists will have to work hard so that Cameroon will win the yellow jersey.

Over 20 teams from Europe and Africa will be participating in this year's edition of the Cycling Tour of Cameroon. Among the teams, 12 will come from Cameroon, five from Europe and five from other African countries. One of the major recommendations at the end of the meeting was the need to take necessary measures to ensure a successful organisation of the Tour of Cameroon in order to have a good competition. The race to be run on a total distance of 1,674 kilometers will cover some regions of the country notably, the Centre, West, Littoral, South West, North West and South Regions.