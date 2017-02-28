27 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From the Inside - the Painfully Slow Battle to Provide Housing

analysis By Helen Zille

Given the entangled social and regulatory barriers to housing delivery, I am amazed we make any progress at all.

At least once a month since 2006 (when I became Mayor of Cape Town) I have been contacted by a succession of people promising to solve South Africa's housing crisis. Almost without exception, the latest proposal involves a new building method that, I am told, will save time and money without compromising quality. In other words, we could build houses faster and cheaper.

At first I took a real interest in each proposal (and some were truly amazing) until I learnt that no new building method, however innovative, could get to the heart of the problem, even if the new material met the state's tortuous compliance requirements (which most didn't).

Over many years I learnt that the intractability of our housing crisis revolves around: 1) vested interests and 2) the regulatory environment. In combination the two elements create problems that are almost insurmountable.

Vested interests are primarily associated in the public mind with the NIMBY syndrome (Not in My Back Yard). While this is a factor, it is not the main one. Vested interests come in many guises and across all...

