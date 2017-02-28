28 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Opens Drought Meeting in Mogadishu

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has opened a drought conference in Mogadishu on Tuesday, to discuss on the deteriorating drought situation in the country.

Representatives from UN aid agencies, partners, NGOs, private sector, religious leaders, diaspora are attending the high-level meeting on the drought which kicked of in Mogadishu.

"We cannot make rain come. We cannot produce water. But we can respond more effectively. We must not wait," said Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

UN aid agencies said 6.2 million Somalis are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and called for an immediate and decisive action to avert famine in the country.

