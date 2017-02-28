27 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reshuffle Catch-22 - Would a Cabinet Shakeup Help Zuma or Backfire Against Him?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).
analysis

For as long as the danger of a Cabinet reshuffle hangs over the country, particularly if it targets the finance ministry, President Jacob Zuma has enormous power. But as soon as Zuma announces the much-anticipated changes to the Cabinet, he loses his leverage - and possibly his usefulness to those in his political and business circle. Including the ANC's spanking new MP, Brian Molefe, into Cabinet would be yielding to pressure from this faction but it could also precipitate a massive political, and perhaps economic, crisis - depending on his post. And what happens to Zuma then? Surely this is something he should consider before taking the plunge. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Brian Molefe would be gambling with his life if he took the oath as an ANC Member of Parliament on Thursday without getting the assurance directly from Zuma that he will be appointed as a minister. If Molefe learnt second hand of his imminent promotion, he might end up with a position he did not count on. Or, worse still, he might be cooling his heels at the Saxonwold shebeen for some time before he gets served.

Nobody in the ANC appears to know what Zuma's game plan is...

More on This

Cabinet Tremors - What Will the Communists Do?

Talks of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle places the South African Communist Party (SACP) in a difficult position. Should… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.