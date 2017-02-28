Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

analysis

For as long as the danger of a Cabinet reshuffle hangs over the country, particularly if it targets the finance ministry, President Jacob Zuma has enormous power. But as soon as Zuma announces the much-anticipated changes to the Cabinet, he loses his leverage - and possibly his usefulness to those in his political and business circle. Including the ANC's spanking new MP, Brian Molefe, into Cabinet would be yielding to pressure from this faction but it could also precipitate a massive political, and perhaps economic, crisis - depending on his post. And what happens to Zuma then? Surely this is something he should consider before taking the plunge. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Brian Molefe would be gambling with his life if he took the oath as an ANC Member of Parliament on Thursday without getting the assurance directly from Zuma that he will be appointed as a minister. If Molefe learnt second hand of his imminent promotion, he might end up with a position he did not count on. Or, worse still, he might be cooling his heels at the Saxonwold shebeen for some time before he gets served.

Nobody in the ANC appears to know what Zuma's game plan is...