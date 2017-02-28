28 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Students Robbed, Beaten

Sirba / Kassab — Students in Sirba locality in West Darfur were injured after being severely beaten by militants on Sunday.

The coordinator of Sirba's camps for displaced people informed Radio Dabanga that militiamen, riding camels, attacked a group of students who study at the Soni Institute for Holy Qur'an. The group was on its way from Tendelti to Soni.

"The attackers severely beat them with whips and rifle butts which caused them varying injuries," according to the coordinator. The students were robbed of a total of SDG7,683 ($1,180) and three horses.

North Darfur

Gunmen attacked a displaced man in Kassab camp on Sunday evening. A listener reported to this station that Abdallah Ismail was robbed of his money and ten goats. The perpetrators robbed a number of camp residents who were nearby at the time of the incident of their mobile phones, and fled.

Sudan

