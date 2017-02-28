Sudan: Khartoum Eye Centre Patients Still Suffer Blindness

Khartoum — The patients of the Makkah Eye Hospital in Khartoum are still suffering from infections and loss of eyesight ten days after surgery. The state Health Ministry has formed special committees to investigate any missteps by the ophthalmological centre.

There are more than 45 patients who underwent operations at the Makkah Eye Hospital who have suffered infections and some sight loss after being injected with drugs. 34 of them have completely lost their eyesight, allegedly after treatment with drugs that caused complications to the eyes, while some underwent painful operations.

The Health Ministry in Khartoum has announced that four specialised committees will investigate the incidents of blindness to obtain more details.

Dr Mohamed Abbas Forawi, member of a private therapeutic institution, said that there will be repeated medical check-ups for all of the patients who have been discharged. "All the remaining bottles and packages have been withdrawn from the Makkah Hospital store."