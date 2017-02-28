South Africa: Gauteng Health On Demand for Legal Abortions in Gauteng Hospitals and Clinics

press release

Demand for legal abortions is stabilising in Gauteng hospitals and clinics

The year 2016 has seen a slight increase from 15352 to 16736 in the number of legal abortions performed in Gauteng public hospitals and clinics, as disclosed by Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Of these, 10700 were done at hospitals, while clinics performed about 6036. To further decrease the demand in unplanned pregnancies, the department plans to increase promotion of contraceptive services and post-abortion care. This will be done through intensive training of all professional health workers on Long Acting Reversible Contraception.

"The first trimester terminations are available in the Community Health Centres and communities are aware of these services. The challenge is the limited number of doctors trained to perform second trimester termination of pregnancy at hospital level," said Dr Ramokgopa. The MEC said the department was planning to train more doctors to provide second trimester termination of pregnancy to increase the number of hospitals providing the service.

MEC Ramokgopa to intensify the departmental efforts on mental health promotion to raise awareness, strengthen prevention of mental illness and ensure additional capacity to support mental health users in the province. An advertisement will be issued for members of the public with required skills as per the Mental Health Act of 2002, to apply to be appointed on the Mental Health Review Board. The reconstitution of the Mental Health Review Board will strengthen oversight and improve the protection of the rights of Mental Health Users in keeping with the Act.

Extra security has been placed on a 24 hours basis at ward entrances and burglar bars installed at Bheki Mlangeni Regional wards that admits acute Mental Health Patients. This is after three incidents involving a 34-year-old psychiatry patient who died after jumping out of the bathroom window in July 2016, a 13-year-old patient sustaining wrist injuries from jumping out of the balcony on 24 December 2016 and a 23-year-old patient sustaining head injuries after storming out of the ward towards the second floor balcony in January this year.

The department also allocated two sessional doctors to render psychiatric services at the Hospital and 12 beds have been added to accommodate psychiatric patients. Further steps have been taken to allocate more personnel to the psychiatry ward. This includes the identification of all trained psychiatric nurses in the hospital being seconded to the ward as well as training for medical employees in casualty on how to take care of patients with acute psychosis.

Medicine shortages at South Rand Hospital

Where there is shortage of specific medicines which are on the Essential Medicines List, the department allows for alternative medicines to be used. In 2016 the shortages experienced by South Rand Hospital did not have any adverse effects on patient care as alternatives were made. The hospital had shortages in the following medications:

Colchicine 0.5 mg,

Prednisone 5mg tablets,

Benzyl Penicillin injection,

Chlorhexidine Gluconate 4% solution 500ml,

Pantoprazole 40mg injection,

Enalapril 10 and 20mg tablets,

Risperidone 1 and 2mg tablets.

The reasons for shortages vary. In the case of Colchicine medications this was due to tender not being awarded as there was no supplier who bid for the product. For Benzyl, the item was not available from the sole supplier and for Chlorhexidine Gluconate, the contracted supplier could not supply leading to stock being procured through a quotation system. The contracted suppliers of Pantoprazole, Enalapril and Risperidone did not have stock but there were made alternatives available.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Steve Biko Academic Hospital is one of the centres of excellence in the Province with a total number of 3922 staff members across all categories. The hospital currently has about 214 vacant vacancies of which 30 are medical doctors and specialists, 83 Nurses, 24 Allied Health Professionals, 02 Management and 75 support staff. In 2016, the hospital lost about 213 staff members in the various categories due to reasons of better remuneration elsewhere, high workload and normal attrition. The MEC appraised the legislature on these measures in answering questions to the legislature.

