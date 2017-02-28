28 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Makhura Must Resign, or the Masses Will Rise Up - DA

Tagged:

Related Topics

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has reiterated his call on the ANC to fire Gauteng Premier David Makhura or claim responsibility over the deaths of over 100 mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni.

Speaking during the party's march to Makhura's office on Tuesday morning, Maimane said Makhura authorised the transferring of patients to the NGOs.

"Your Makhuras may have been the ones who were driving the hearses carrying dead bodies of our people. In South Africa, we protest about many things, but today we're here as citizens who realise that our people died at the hands of a government which doesn't care," said Maimane.

Maimane said they will hold the ANC government accountable through a motion of 'no confidence' on Makhura's leadership, which was being debated in the legislature on Tuesday.

The party also called for a judicial inquiry into all the deaths of the patients.

"There must be an inquest for each and every person who died," said Maimane.

DA public relations councillor, Thamsanqa Mabhena, said they don't want a "general report of what happened, but an inquest looking at all the deaths case by case".

Maimane said the ANC should force Makhura to resign, or the masses must rise up.

"As Nelson Mandela said, if the ANC government does to you what the apartheid government did, then you must do to it what you did to the apartheid government," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gauteng Govt Targets 'Coloured Communities' in Anti-Drug Battle

The Gauteng government is taking the fight against drugs to coloured communities, Gauteng Safety MEC Sizakele… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.