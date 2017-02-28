28 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Japanese Ref to Blow Cheetahs V Bulls Derby

Japanese referee Shuhei Kubo will officiate Saturday's South African derby between the Cheetahs and Bulls in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off is at 19:30.

It promises to be a roaring affair given that both sides have started the season with a defeat, and the 35-year-old will have his hands full.

Other noticeable appointments on Saturday see Jaco Peyper in charge of the clash between the Stormers and Jaguares at Newlands (17:15) while Jaco van Heerden will take charge of the Lions v Waratahs at Ellis Park (15:05).

Angus Gardner will officiate the Sharks' trip to Canberra where they are due to take on the Brumbies (10:45) before the Kings and Sunwolves (12:55) do battle with South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen in charge.

