South Africa: President Zuma Takes Fight Against Crime to Soshanguve

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will take the fight against crime to Soshanguve Block L, in Pretoria, this morning.

This as part of the 2017 radical socio-economic transformation programme and the fight against crime, an apex priority alongside dealing with poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The area, which the President mentioned in his State of the Nation Address, requires special attention given the number of crime incidents, including hijackings and robberies which are making life unbearable for residents, including students at Tshwane University of Technology.

The Presidency said President Zuma will speak to the residents and also visit the police station to receive a briefing on challenges and support needed in the fight against crime in Soshanguve.

"He will specially focus on drug trafficking and substance abuse and the impact that drugs such as nyaope have on crime.

"The President wants to see visible action on arresting the spread of the abuse of nyaope among young people in Soshanguve, which is destroying the lives of many young people and causing untold trauma to parents, in addition to perpetuating crime and mayhem."

This is the second such visit that the President is undertaking. Earlier this month he visited Nyanga in Cape Town where residents live in daily fear of being attacked by marauding criminals.