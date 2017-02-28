Ghana: 28th February Christiansburg Crossroad Shootings Commemorated

press release

The 69th Anniversary of the 28th February Christiansburg Crossroads shootings has been marked with a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the fallen soldiers.

In all, five wreaths were laid, the first by Nana Addo-Dankwa Akofo-Addo, Ghana's President, on behalf of the Nation and the second laid by the Acting Chief of Defence staff of the Ghana Arm Forces, Major General Obed Akwa Obed Asamoah.

Commodore Steve Obimpe laid the third wreath on behalf of the National Veterans Association of Ghana, while the Osu Mantse, NII Dowena Kinka, laid the fourth writ on behalf of the people of Ga.

Okoi Adjetey, on behalf of the Adjetey family laid the final wreath.

The ceremony took place as part of activities marking Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary celebration.

This year's event was attended by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Ex Service men, some members of security services and other dignitaries.

On the 28th of February, 1948, nine years after the 2nd World War and for failure to fulfill promises made to them, the war veterans went on a peaceful march to present a petition to then colonial government which responded with unnecessary and brutal force to stop the peaceful protest.

The soldiers, namely Sargent Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey lost their lives.

Source: ISD (Philomina Nkasia)