Liberia: President Sirleaf Arrives in Addis On State Visit - Receives an Arousing Welcome.

Monday, February 27, 2017: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in the Ethiopian capital - Addis Ababa at the start of a three-day official State visit to the East African nation.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader touched down at precisely 8:38 local time at the Bole International Airport and was met on arrival by Ethiopian Minister for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Hirut Welde-Mariam, Liberia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. George Pattern and scores of senior government officials.

President Sirleaf's arrival was greeted with traditional Ethiopian cultural dancers at the Bole International Airport.