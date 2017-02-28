Liberia: Storm Destroys Over 60 Homes in Nimba

A heavy storm has rendered several families homeless in Banaykpalala Town in District #8 in Nimba County, damaging over 60 houses.

The storm hit the area at about 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, according to residents who spoke to the Liberia News Agency on Monday.

The disaster forced victims to seek shelter with family members and friends, while others moved into makeshift structures.

Meanwhile, the storm victims are calling on Nimba County authorities, the district Representative Larry P. Younquoi, relief organizations, prominent citizens of the town and well wishers to assist them with building materials and cash to help restore their lives.

They said they are presently experiencing unbearable conditions as a result of the storm.