Liberia: Moroccan King Mohammed Vi to Visit Liberia

King Mohammed VI of Morocco plans to visit Liberia in the not too distant future as part of a West African tour, a Special Envoy from the Kingdom of Morocco has disclosed.

Special Envoy and Foreign Minister Salaheddile Mezouar was speaking when he held talks with the Liberian leader and delivered a special message from King Mohammed VI in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Special Envoy Mezouar briefed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Friday about a current tour of several African countries by the King and a plan to also visit Liberia.

He reflected on the long standing relations between Liberia and Morocco, which he described as currently strong.

He then presented an enclosed message from the King of Morocco to the Liberian leader.

For her part, President Sirleaf thanked the Special Envoy for the visit and for delivering the Special Message from King Mohammed VI.

She pointed out that Liberia's position on Morocco remains unchanged, promising to follow through on all outstanding issues concerning Morocco.

She also embraced Morocco's decision to seek membership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), but noted that the approval, which must be consistent with the ECOWAS Treaty, remains the prerogative the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.