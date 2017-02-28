Liberia: VP Boakai Launches Ferry to Ply St. Paul River

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has launched a ferry on the Saint Paul River expected to enhance the movement of people and goods between Bong, Gbarpolu and Lofa Counties.

The ferry is intended to boost economic activities on both sides of the Saint Paul River as well as promote trade and commerce in the region.

The ferry, which has the capacity to carry two vehicles at a time, is an effort of the Vice President to relieve the people of the area of the serious transportation problems they experience getting goods and services across the Saint Paul River.

Speaking over the weekend at the St. Paul River in Fuama District, Vice President Boakai told the hundreds of citizens that have gathered to witness the launch that 'he sees more opportunities that could be harnessed to move the nation forward."

He added: "It is not about elections, it is about service to the people. It is more blessed to give than to receive."

According to the Vice President, he looks forward to placing more ferries in areas that are not accessible and called on the leadership of the District to put into place a mechanism to manage the ferry and further assured the citizens that he will work with them to build a communication tower so that the people in the region will get signals from the mobile companies.

Because of the beautiful and scenic landscape of the Saint Paul River and the forests that are home to thousands of species of plants and animals, this crossing point is also expected to boost the tourism industry, a release from the Office of the Vice President said.

The VP believes launching boats and ferries along Liberia's coastal waters and on inland waterways will bring maximum economic benefit to those engaged in business activities in these areas.

In a related development, a medical facility named in honor of Vice President Boakai has been dedicated in the Peace Island Community in Congo Town. Hundreds turned out for the program.