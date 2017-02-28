Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Attends Memorial of Chairperson Perry

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has led an array of senior government officials, family, relatives and mourners to the Memorial Service for fallen Chairperson of the Council of State of Liberia, Madam Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry.

Madam Perry died in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America early Sunday, January 8.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was by joined mourners to pay respect to the late Chairperson of the Council of State of Liberia at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Paynesville City, outside Monrovia.

On September 3, 1996, Mrs. Perry was sworn into office as the first female to head the National Transitional Government of Liberia (NTGL).

She accomplished its mandate in nine months period and, following Legislative and Presidential elections, on July 19, 1997, she handed power to the duly elected Government on August 2, 1997.

Madam Perry served as the third Interim Chair of the Council of State during the country's civil crisis from September 3, 1996 to August 2, 1997.

She succeeded Professor Wilton G. S. Sankawulo and presided over the transition and turned power to Mr. Charles Taylor following the 1997 special elections.

She was born on July 16, 1939, in Grand Cape Mount County.

She was the daughter of Marjon and Alhaji Semila Fahnbulleh. Her parents later enrolled her in a Roman Catholic School for girls in Monrovia run by missionary Catholic Nuns.

Madam Perry graduated from the Teachers College of the University of Liberia and later worked as an Elementary School teacher in Grand Cape Mount County.

She married to Cllr. McDonald M. Perry, former Judge and Legislator of Grand Cape Mount County, who predeceased her in 1985, and were blessed with seven children.

Madam Perry previously worked in the Monrovia Office of Chase Manhattan Bank in 1971 and taught at a Sande School as an elder.

Delivering a brief homily during the memorial service, the Rev. Fr. Peter M. Inuwa, Vicar of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, encouraged the bereaved family and others to take solace in the Lord As they Go Through The Period of Bereavement.

Speaking on the theme "A Charge to Keep," Rev. Father Inuwa said, everyone has a charge to keep in their area of assignment, like Madam Perry successfully did in nurturing the peace Liberia during difficult days in the nation's history.

The Episcopal prelate noted that the gathering was not to weep for Madam Perry, but to rejoice for a life well lived.

Rev. Fr. Inuwa pointed out that leaders are chosen by God, encouraging those who want to be leaders to wait for their time and stressed: "The same measure you measure for others will be measured for you."

Paying tribute, Professor Weade Kobbah Wureh, former Vice Chairperson of the NTGL, who spoke on behalf of the government, said Madam Perry was a true advocate for women and peace, an administrator; patriot; stateswoman and an ardent and devout Episcopalian.

She noted Madam Perry had a daunting task to reunite Liberia in a very short period of time, a task she performed well.

She noted that Madam Perry received numerous awards in recognition of the distinguished role played for the promotion of women in peace-building in Liberia and Africa and other countries in conflict and her advocacy for peace and unity during Liberia's difficult period.

For their part, the family thanked the Government of Liberia and President Sirleaf for the support given them during the illness and death of Madam Perry.

They said the funeral service held in the United States of America and the State Memorial Service in Liberia were sponsored by the Government of Liberia.

The family said they were particularly thankful to the President for standing with them throughout the illness and death of Madam Perry.

Meanwhile, the family presented a "Peace Cap" Madam Perry wore on her way back from Nigeria to Liberia following her appointment as Chairperson of the Council of State of the National Transitional Government of Liberia.

They requested that is be kept at the National Archives of Liberia.