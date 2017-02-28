27 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Re-Assures Liberians of Peaceful Transition

By S. Kannay Ziamo

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reassured Liberians at home and abroad of a peaceful transition in January 2018.

President Sirleaf gave the assurance in Nimba County recently at the climax of a four-day tour of the county.

She said for the first time in decades, Liberians across the world are hopeful of experiencing a peaceful turnover of power through a democratic channel come January 2018, adding "This is a cause I truly support and will see that it comes to pass."

The Liberian leader said she feels the excitement and optimism in every Liberian to see a successful turnover of power to a new leader that reflects their choice in a free, fair and transparent election.

She said it is a great opportunity for her to have served her people for two successive terms and later on peacefully turn over power to her successor and go back to her native home in Julejuah, Bomi County, with the hope of living and working with Liberians in different sectors and environments as a former head of state.

Madam Sirleaf said she will also be very happy to be alive and freely moving around her country after the end of her term, and asked every Liberian to pray to God to bestow on her good health and long life.

She said her peaceful turnover of power in January 2018 will put Liberia on a perfect footing for accelerated development and make the country to be respected in the comity of nations as a civilized nation.

Asked how she will contribute to her country after her tenure, Madam Sirleaf said she will be prepared at all times when called upon by her successor to offer her own pieces of advice and candid opinions on some issues and visit ordinary Liberians to see and contribute to what they are doing to lift themselves and their country.

Using Nimba's commercial city Ganta as a case study for citizens' initiatives, Madam Sirleaf added that after her tenure, she will visit Liberians and encourage them to work for themselves and help develop their communities and not to wait for government to do everything for them.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf took over as Liberia 24th President in January 2006 after an election that observers described as free, fair and credible.

She is the first democratically-elected female president not only in Liberia but Africa and a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

