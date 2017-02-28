Liberia: Police Chief Warns Against 'Extorting Money From Drivers'

Inspector General Gregory Coleman has warned traffic police officers against 'extorting money from drivers,' or face the full weight of the law.

The police boss issued the warning against the backdrop of reports that some unscrupulous police officers were in the habit of extorting money from drivers, especially commercial operators.

Addressing traffic officers in Monrovia over the weekend, Coleman said such unprofessional act is unacceptable as it reduces public confidence in the police force

"Such accusation from the public is worrisome and degrading, especially against law enforcement officers who are expected to live above reproach in the performance of their duty," he added.

He told them that they are "representation of the state," and as such, much is expected of them by the taxpayers who finance their salaries, adding, "You will need to desist to save the image of this noble institution or face the wrath of your action."

The Police Chief admonished the officers not to see the police profession as a money-making venture, but as a calling that comes with commitment and the willingness to serve the people.

According to him, negotiations are underway with state actors to improve police incentives, adding that government has shown lots of interest in stepping up the salary of police officers.

He said while these background discussions are ongoing it was unfair for the public to be complaining of harassment, extortion and intimidation by police officers.

He encouraged the officers to seek the path of professionalism in performing their duty as the public depends on them for their safety and protection.