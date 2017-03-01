Nigeria: FIFA Slams Fresh Two-Year Ban On Adamu

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA has slammed fresh, world-wide, two-year ban on former Director General of National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr Amos Adamu.

The committee chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, banned the former CAF and FIFA executive committee member from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

A statement issued after the committee's sitting in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday said Adamu's fresh ban was as a result of the investigation conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which resulted in a final report being submitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 2 December 2016.

Adjudicatory proceedings were formally opened on 20 December 2016 against Adamu who had similarly been banned for three years in 2010 for breaching FIFA's ethics on bribery. That ban led to his losing his position as an executive committee member at FIFA and CAF.

"The adjudicatory chamber determined that, through his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) FIFA Executive Committee, Mr Adamu violated articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty) and 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics," the statement read in part.

According to FIFA, the two-year ban on Adamu took effect from tuesday, February 28, 2017.