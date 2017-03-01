Malawi: Gemini Major Still Wauts for a First South African Music Award

It seems Malawi's music export to South Africa, Gemini Major, will have to patiently hang on before he wins his first award in that country.

Despite his unrelenting dynamism, the gifted Malawian born artist again failed to get - what most fans believe is - his deserved respect as one of the best in the SA music industry.

Gemini's hit song Ragga Ragga, which features Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai & Major League DJz, was up for 'Best Collaboration' at the 16th Metro FM Music Awards (MMA16) held on Saturday at the Durban ICC.

The award however went to Ms Pru for the song Ameni featuring Emtee, Saudi, A-Reece, Benchmarq & Fifi Cooper.

This is the fourth award the 26-year-old Family Tree musician and record producer has failed to take home since he earned a place in one of Africa's most competitive music markets.

He has been nominated twice for 'Producer Of The Year' at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2015 and 2016. Last year he had two nominations - he was also up for 'Best Collabo' at the same awards, before Ragga Ragga secured a place at the MMA16.

During the 2017 Metro FM Awards, Nasty C, who has worked with Gemini - on the production of his hits like Juice Back, Switched Up and Belong - walked away as the biggest winner with four awards. The Juice Back rapper scooped 'Best Hit Single', 'Best Male', 'Best Hip Hop Album' and 'Song of The Year'.

Gemini Major, who delivered an energetic performance at the MMA16, where he also denounced the ongoing Xenophobia attacks in SA, congratulated Nasty C for winning big. He tweeted:

So happy that my brother @Nasty_CSA walked away with everything he deserves.. Bro bro ,you going to be the greatest!!

-- RudebouyMajor (@GeminiMajor) February 25, 2017

But rapper, Ricky Rick, who is featured in Ragga Ragga, lambasted the awards.

Riky started out his 'Best Hit Single' winner's speech by saying that he wished he was more excited about winning the award, but that fans who knew his raps would know why he was a little disillusioned by it.

He later took to Twitter to spell it out for fans.

"If niggaz can pay for these fucking awards then my nigga I dont want them... " - RIKY RICK 2016

-- #STAYSHINING 🌍 (@rikyrickworld) February 25, 2017

Here is a full list of all the winners at the MMA16:

Best New Artist Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Compilation Album DJ Qness: Essential Selections

Best Collaboration Ms Pru: Ameni

Best Urban Dance Album Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

Best Urban Gospel Album Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

Best Produced Album Sjava: Isina Muva

Best Music Video Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

Best R&B Single Amanda Black: Separate

Best African Pop Album Musa: Mr Serious

Best Dance Album Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

Best Styled Artist or Group Mafikizolo

Best Female Album Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

Best Male Album Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Kwaito Single L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

Best Hip Hop Album Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Duo/Group Album Durban's Finest: Reloaded

Best Remix Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

Best Hit Single Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

One Africa Award Vee Mampeezy: I Do

Listeners Choice Award Amanda Black

Song of the Year Nasty C: TheJuice