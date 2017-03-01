Africa: See Stars Nominated for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

All is set for the Prestigious Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2017 in honour of Africa's best in the movie industry.

According to M-NET, owners of Africa Magic and MultiChoice and the organisers, the 5th edition of the annual award is scheduled to hold on March 4 at the Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos.

The nomination list for the award was earlier released in December 2016 with Nollywood's historical drama movie entitled '76' topping the list with a record-breaking of 14 nominations.

The categories of awards to be given to nominees include: Best Art Director, Best Actress and Best Actor.

Others are Best Movie Producer, Best Make-Up Artist and Best Cinematography among others, the Best Overall Movie award which is the highly coveted prize at the movie fiesta would also be given.

The AMVCA acknowledges and celebrates contributions made by Pan African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent's film & television industries.

Aside the red carpet groove and prizes, there would be a live performance by some Africa's finest artists including Nigeria's Timi Dakolo and South Africa's leading female vocalist 'Lira' and others.

Below is the list of AMVCA 2017 nominees:

Best Supporting Actress

Ivie Okujaye - Something Wicked

Somkele Idhalama - 93 Days

Adunni Ade - It's Her Day

Ebele Okaro - Ebele Okaro

Kehinde Bankole - 8 Bars and a Clef

Khanyi Mbau - Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Namundi Mbusi - Vaya

Best Supporting Actor Movie/TV series

Gideon Okeke - 93 Days

Warren Vasemole - Vaya

Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go

Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing

Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married

Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go

Best Art Director

76 - Pat Nebo

93 Days - Bola Bello

Oloibiri - Chima Adighije

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith

Ghana Must Go - Godwin Ashong

Best Soundtrack

Oloibiri - Rex Ricketts

93 Days - George Kallis, Tunde Jegede and Banky W

No Good Turn - Brymo

The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade

76 - Hyacinth Ogbu, Daps Agwom, Ukachi Nnachi

Best Cinematographer

Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah

93 Days - Yinka Edward

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer

Oloibiri - Curtis Graham

76 - Yinka Edward

Best Actress in a Drama

Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days

Ivie Okujaye - Slow Country

Rita Dominic - 76

Adesua Etomi - The Arbitration

Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya

Meg Ottamwa - Derailed

Hannah Ojo - Love is A Prank

Best Actor in a Drama

RMD - Oloibiri

Ramsey Nouah - 76

Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country

Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter

Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri

Femi Jacobs - Femi Jacobs

Best Actress in a Comedy

Tina Mba - Meet the In-Laws

Uche Jombo - Wives on Strike

Dineo Moeketsi - Mrs Right Guy

Chioma Akpotha - Wives on Strike

Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary

Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica

Omoni Oboli - Wives on Strike

Best Writer

76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi

The CEO - Tunde Babalola

A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun

Oloibiri - Samantha Iwowo

Ghana Must Go - Tunde Babalolo

Vaya - Akin Omotoso

Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine

Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica

Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day

Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go

Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu

Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple

Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws

Best Movie West Africa

93 Days

76

Oloibiri

A Trip to Jamaica

The CEO

Best Movie South Africa

Mrs Right Guy

Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Vaya

The Jakes are Missing

All About Love

Best Movie East Africa

Aisha

Kati Kati

Epidemic

Homecoming

Best Overall Movie

Mrs Right Guy

Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Aisha

93 Days

76

Naomba Niseme

Best Short Film or Online Video

Ireti

Loot

Meet the Parents

Cat Face

Light Diaries: Spin Around

Best Documentary

Roots Gambia

Makoko: Futures Afloat

Alison

Amaka's Kin: The Women of Nollywood

Petra's Nebatean Heritage

Best Picture Director

Oloibiri

Vaya

76 - Emeka Ojukwu

Happiness is a Four Letter Word -

93 Days -

Best Costume Design

76

Oloibiri

Ghana Must Go

Casino

King Invincible

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Siri Ya Mtungi

Mganga Bomba

Fihi

Zilizala

Urembo

Best TV series

Jenifa's Diary

Sokhulu and Partners season 3

Duplicity

Beneath the Lies

Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story