Africa: See Stars Nominated for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

All is set for the Prestigious Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2017 in honour of Africa's best in the movie industry.
According to M-NET, owners of Africa Magic and MultiChoice and the organisers, the 5th edition of the annual award is scheduled to hold on March 4 at the Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos.
The nomination list for the award was earlier released in December 2016 with Nollywood's historical drama movie entitled '76' topping the list with a record-breaking of 14 nominations.
The categories of awards to be given to nominees include: Best Art Director, Best Actress and Best Actor.
Others are Best Movie Producer, Best Make-Up Artist and Best Cinematography among others, the Best Overall Movie award which is the highly coveted prize at the movie fiesta would also be given.
The AMVCA acknowledges and celebrates contributions made by Pan African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent's film & television industries.
Aside the red carpet groove and prizes, there would be a live performance by some Africa's finest artists including Nigeria's Timi Dakolo and South Africa's leading female vocalist 'Lira' and others.
Below is the list of AMVCA 2017 nominees:
Best Supporting Actress
Ivie Okujaye - Something Wicked
Somkele Idhalama - 93 Days
Adunni Ade - It's Her Day
Ebele Okaro - Ebele Okaro
Kehinde Bankole - 8 Bars and a Clef
Khanyi Mbau - Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Namundi Mbusi - Vaya
Best Supporting Actor Movie/TV series
Gideon Okeke - 93 Days
Warren Vasemole - Vaya
Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go
Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing
Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married
Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go
Best Art Director
76 - Pat Nebo
93 Days - Bola Bello
Oloibiri - Chima Adighije
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith
Ghana Must Go - Godwin Ashong
Best Soundtrack
Oloibiri - Rex Ricketts
93 Days - George Kallis, Tunde Jegede and Banky W
No Good Turn - Brymo
The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade
76 - Hyacinth Ogbu, Daps Agwom, Ukachi Nnachi
Best Cinematographer
Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah
93 Days - Yinka Edward
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer
Oloibiri - Curtis Graham
76 - Yinka Edward
Best Actress in a Drama
Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days
Ivie Okujaye - Slow Country
Rita Dominic - 76
Adesua Etomi - The Arbitration
Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya
Meg Ottamwa - Derailed
Hannah Ojo - Love is A Prank
Best Actor in a Drama
RMD - Oloibiri
Ramsey Nouah - 76
Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country
Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter
Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri
Femi Jacobs - Femi Jacobs
Best Actress in a Comedy
Tina Mba - Meet the In-Laws
Uche Jombo - Wives on Strike
Dineo Moeketsi - Mrs Right Guy
Chioma Akpotha - Wives on Strike
Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary
Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica
Omoni Oboli - Wives on Strike
Best Writer
76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi
The CEO - Tunde Babalola
A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun
Oloibiri - Samantha Iwowo
Ghana Must Go - Tunde Babalolo
Vaya - Akin Omotoso
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine
Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica
Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day
Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go
Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu
Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple
Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws
Best Movie West Africa
93 Days
76
Oloibiri
A Trip to Jamaica
The CEO
Best Movie South Africa
Mrs Right Guy
Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Vaya
The Jakes are Missing
All About Love
Best Movie East Africa
Aisha
Kati Kati
Epidemic
Homecoming
Best Overall Movie
Mrs Right Guy
Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Aisha
93 Days
76
Naomba Niseme
Best Short Film or Online Video
Ireti
Loot
Meet the Parents
Cat Face
Light Diaries: Spin Around
Best Documentary
Roots Gambia
Makoko: Futures Afloat
Alison
Amaka's Kin: The Women of Nollywood
Petra's Nebatean Heritage
Best Picture Director
Oloibiri
Vaya
76 - Emeka Ojukwu
Happiness is a Four Letter Word -
93 Days -
Best Costume Design
76
Oloibiri
Ghana Must Go
Casino
King Invincible
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Siri Ya Mtungi
Mganga Bomba
Fihi
Zilizala
Urembo
Best TV series
Jenifa's Diary
Sokhulu and Partners season 3
Duplicity
Beneath the Lies
Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story