28 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soludo, Utomi, Other South East Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Nnamdi Kanu

By Evelyn Okakwu

Some Igbo leaders have demanded the unconditional release of the leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Addressing journalists on the detention of Mr. Kanu, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, described the continued detention of Mr. Kanu as unacceptable and an abuse of Mr. Kanu's right to 'legitimate agitation".

Mr. Soludo was in the company of other Igbo leaders including former presidential aide, Pat Utomi, and former head of Nigeria's electricity regulator, Sam Amadi.

The former bank chief said Nigeria cannot thrive in an atmosphere devoid of the "democratic freedom of speech".

The leaders also condemned the failure of the federal government and its security agencies to obey court rulings, saying the "plan by government to only obey favourable court rulings" is unhealthy for the peace of Nigeria.

Mr. Kanu, whose group is calling for an independent Igbo country of Biafra, is being prosecuted for treason by the Nigeria government.

