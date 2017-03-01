Nigeria: Tonto Promised to Ruin Hubby, Big Church Foundation - Family Source

Since the announcement that her wedding has hit the rocks actress Tonto Dikeh and ex-wife of philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has gone to the press with a number of stories, with the latest being that her ex-husband infected her with sexually transmitted diseases and, that all the cars she bought in the course of their wedding were bought by her.

The Port Harcourt-born actress also disclosed that she had used her "connections" to get the family going a number of times, because, her ex-hubby according to her, had nothing. However, an amused source within the family has replied her, howbeit indirectly.

According to this source who would rather remain unnamed, as many who would expect Churchill to respond would be disappointed, because "he really has no time for all these tale-telling. However, I can tell you one thing: he is far from surprised.

"How would she say she bought him all the vehicles they were driving? That is not possible. In fact, I was with Churchill this morning and he showed the keys to and all the receipts of the cars. If she really did buy them she should have taken the keys and receipts when she was leaving.

"You see, everything began when she had a disagreement with his mother and pushed her. When he returned, she was wondering how he would react to that. But he kept his cool and left the house, instead of getting into squabble with her. It was one of the things that made her uneasy. These things did not happen in one day," repeated the source.

The source continued that claims by the actress that her ex-husband is gay have not held, either. "As for that claim, she got one of her fruit cakes, one Uche Maduagwu, to make that video on Youtube, in which he alleged that Churchill had something to do with Bobrisky and SwankyJerry, but the post was hurriedly removed, with Maduagwu claiming that his account was hacked. "The blogs and websites that took on the news hurriedly brought it down, because they were scared of being sued.‎

"No one knows why she is doing what she is doing. Maybe, she is using their son as bait and as a means to get sympathy from the people on social media.

"As for the foundation, she wanted both foundations to be merged, but bearing the name of her foundation. That was why, last year, after the Big Church Foundation had organized its work, the Tonto Dikeh Foundation organized its own.

"She did that, because she wanted the NGOs to be joined together and handed over to her, so that she can use her celebrity status and run the whole show. Churchill, on the other hand, was passionate about the whole thing, as a way to help the masses and did not want it to be hijacked by someone who just wanted it for show.

"It is a known fact that she latched onto her hubby's connections to float and finance the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, even though she claims it is the other way round [which is a lie, by the way]," said the source to LEADERSHIP.

"When things came to a point that I could not condone, she boasted that she would use her overwhelming influence on social media to drag my name in the mud, then rubbish my foundation. That is what she is all about right now. "And, as for her claims that I beat her, I never laid a damn finger on her; not one day, even for a second," said Churchill.

A source, close to the family squealed to LEADERSHIP that: "Many times she would smoke her weed and begin to misbehave, breaking things in the house for as much as two hours," said the source, who explained that a blogger and one of the actress' friends, Adeola Olonilua, was recently arrested by Churchill for abusing him and publishing false information about him on her blog.