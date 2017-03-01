Nigeria: Pinnick Gets Govt Nod for CAF Seat

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been endorsed by the Federal Government to contest for a seat on the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the election slated to hold on March 16 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Rising from a meeting of the NFF board called by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in Abuja yesterday, Pinnick whose candidature has become a subject of debate among football stakeholders in the country, was also asked to go ahead and use his discretion in voting for the presidential candidate that will advance Nigeria's interests.

Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad is challenging incumbent Issa Hayatou who is seeking an eighth term in office since becoming CAF's president in 1988.

The meeting also resolved that other stakeholders in Nigerian Football who have suggestions/advice/recommendations should tender same through the NFF and not in the media as the nine Nigerians in CAF committees did on Sunday while opposing Pinnick's support for Ahmad.

Yesterday's meeting at the minister's office was attended by all members of the NFF Executive Committee, with the exception of Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande and Mr. Chidi Ofo Okenwa who forwarded apologies for their absence.

The endorsement of Pinnick by the Sports Ministry lifted the cloud that surrounded the candidature of the NFF chief. There have been fears in some quarters that Pinnick may be impeached if he fails to toe the line of those other stakeholders angling Nigeria's support for Hayatou.

Pinnick who is vice president of WAFU B, a member of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations and as well as being a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, challenging Beninoise Anjorin Moucharafou for a seat in the supreme club for football administration in Africa, at the 39th Ordinary Congress of CAF in Addis Ababa.

Only two Nigerians - Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo (of blessed memory) and Dr. Amos Adamu - have sat on the CAF Executive Committee in the body's 60 years of existence. An attempt by former NFF President Aminu Maigari to join the club in 2013 ended belly up as he was worked against by some Nigerians close to Hayatou.