Nigeria: Senate Rejects Calls to Severe Ties With South Africa Over Xenophobia Attacks

Abuja — The Senate has rejected a call by some lawmakers urging the Nigerian Government to reconsider its diplomatic ties with the South African over the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the former apartheid country.

Senator Rose Oko from Cross River, alongside three others, namely, Tejuoso Olarenwaju, Ibrahim Kurfi and Obinna Ogba, had urged the Senate in a motion advised the Federal Government to reconsider Nigeria's diplomatic ties with South Africa if the ugly incidents of the attacks of Nigerians do not stop.

When the motion was subjected to a voice vote, lawmakers rejected the plea. Instead, it resolved to send a delegation made up of senators to the South African parliament to make a formal position on behalf of the Nigerian Government.

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki who presided over the day legislative business, however, noted that the Nigerian Government could no longer fold its hands and allow its citizens to be killed.

According to him, Nigerian ambassadors posted to foreign missions should be given specific assignments to defend the dignity and rights of Nigerians living abroad. He also promised to ensure that funding for foreign missions is increased.

He said: "I want to thank the mover of the motion and those that have contributed. This attack has become one too many. We must put a stop to these attacks. We must take the bull by the horn. That is why we have resolved to meet with the South African parliament.

"We must be seen to be defending the dignity of Nigerians abroad. We need to screen the ambassadorial nominees to ensure that they protect Nigerians abroad. Some foreign missions are poorly funded. On our own part, we must show commitments. I want to commend Nigerians who have shown restraints." Saraki said.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution, lamented that the Federal Government is not doing enough to protect Nigerians living in South Africa.

"It appears that our brothers and sisters in South Africa have forgotten where they are coming from. South Africa suffered Apartheid for many years. It took the intervention of Nigeria for them to get out of that," he said.

"There was a time Nigerians did not need a visa to travel to the United Kingdom (UK). They started issuing visas to Nigerians when we imposed sanctions on the UK, following the Apartheid regime in South Africa. Until this day, we still need visas to go to the UK. This happened because of what we did for South Africa.

"I think Nigeria needs to take a position. Enough is enough. There was a time Nigerians accommodated South Africans in Nigeria and they only returned to their country when the Apartheid regime ended. As a country, we gave them money and rendered other forms of assistance.

"I suggest that we send a strong delegation to the South African parliament to table our position. We cannot allow them to continue to attack our people and their businesses."

Chairman of the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, while making her contribution, told the Senate that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has already been summoned by her committee, in conjunction with her colleague in the House of Representatives.

Senator Sunmonu said that the outcome of their meeting with the Minister will be communicated to the entire Senate next week.

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, who recalled the pivotal role played by the Nigerian Government during the apartheid regime. He berated South Africans for maltreating Nigerians, despite the nation's sacrifice.

"South Africans must be reminded that it was Nigeria that came to their rescue in their hour of need. We played a role in liberating South Africans. It breaks my heart to see that having done so much for South Africa, they have turned around to be the one fighting Nigerians," he said.