The first Ugandan to head Standard Chartered Bank, also the second largest bank in Uganda, Mr Herman Kasekende, will be moving to Zambia as chief executive officer (CEO). He will, at the end of this month, be relinquishing his position as CEO StanChart Uganda after four and half years of service. Daily Monitor’s Mark Keith Muhumuza had a conversation with him.

Below are the excerpts:

How would you describe the last four and half years as CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda?

I have to say it has been an exciting four years. Not many people get the opportunity to sit at the helm of an organisation let alone an institution such as Standard Chartered Bank. This is a global bank represented in all the first growing markets like Middle-East and Africa. We are the number two bank in Uganda so it is an honour to be given an opportunity to serve in this role.

It also gets spiced up even more because I am the first Ugandan that they picked on to be the head of an institution like this. There are lots of things you will not learn in a textbook as you take up the role for the first time and the challenges may change now and then. Opportunities are also available for someone who is local. It comes with challenges in terms of expectations from the clients, Ugandans and the group.

What I can say now is that I am a lot different from what I was four years ago. We have been able to grow in a more sustainable way to wither the storms and walk with our clients.

What would say you have really accomplished in this time?

A lot, I can say. It is not easy to summarise four and half years in a 30-minute conversation. There are things that come into mind though. In the last four and half years, we have continued to make strategic decisions in terms of investments. We have invested in new branches in new locations. We have changed the entire ATM network. We have invested in digital banking and online banking.

There is a lot that we have done with our clients in terms of sophistication. The team has grown and we have exported about 17 Ugandans that have taken substantive roles in other countries such as Singapore, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, South Africa and Botswana.

That helps to expose our talent because these are people who will go on to take leadership roles within the bank.

We have taken a large stance in the fight against financial crimes. Digital agenda; we are now collaborating with mobile money players.

You talk about digital. Where do you think banking will be with technology all around?

I will be the first one to admit that the bank today is not what it was 10 years ago.

If you had asked anyone 10 years ago whether they would do banking from their handsets, many would not know. So I think technology is growing so fast, so for us it is about investing in order to be ready for the future.

Ten years from now, I believe my message can be that you cannot stop technology. Technology will always create disruption. Any bank that is going to survive the next 10 or 20 years will have to continue investing in top notch technology.

On one hand you are investing in technology, on the other, new branches. Why continue to invest in brick and mortar branches at the presence of technology?

In my view it has to be a balance. We still have locations where they need a branch either for consultation and cash transactions. The branches will still be required. So the two have to complement each other that even where you have the brick and mortar branch, they expect it to be a branch that never closes.

So how do you achieve that? There are a limited number of hours that our bank officials can be accessed. Even when the branch is closed, that touch option should still be accessible to clients.

We recognise the need to have brick and mortar branches that operate in an efficient manner.

If you ask me though, banking is moving more towards digital and the brick and mortar is only for consultation.

The economy has not been in good shape. And in 2015, Standard Chartered Bank witnessed a surge in provisions for bad loans as a result of the loan defaults. What is the situation now?

Yes it is true that the economy is slowing down with growth rates of 4 to 4.7 per cent, fall below the 6 per cent growth of the 90's. It is true that there have been headwinds both internal and external. The economy is indeed growing but is it growing at a rate we want it to be? No.

Potentially, Uganda should be growing anywhere between 5 and 6 per cent but we are growing at a much lower rate than that. As commercial banks, we are players in the economy, and we are definitely affected by what happens.

As a bank, we have had a good 2016 - you will know when we release our numbers. The year 2015 gave us an opportunity within the bank to make the decisions. We believe those were the right decisions to make, and we still made a profit in 2015.

As you rightly stated earlier, you are the first Ugandan to head a 100 year-old bank in Uganda. The industry still has few Ugandan bank top executives. What will it take to have more Ugandan CEO's in the banking sector?

I want a lot more Ugandans to aspire to lead more organisations. Whether they lead them as CEO's, it is a good aspiration. When you get to the talent in Uganda, this begs of anyone to look at where the industry has come from. Ten years ago we probably had one CEO of a bank.

Today, half of the banks in Uganda are headed by Ugandans. Almost every other year we have been adding a banking institution that is run by a Ugandan. It has taken a lot of investment and it requires a lot of time. We should be proud as Ugandans that a critical mass of Ugandans has been nurtured and given the responsibility of managing these institutions.

We also need to be humble because people have taken a lot of risk on many of us in our careers. For instance, I have had the opportunity to do stints in Singapore and Kenya. Now I am being sent to head a bank in Zambia.

What about those with aspirations of becoming CEO's?

The first thing is to start and get tested in their job. One has to work very hard. One has to know how to balance the stakeholders. One has got to be passionate about what they do. One has to put results on the table. And also, they should be able to learn.

Like they say, it is lonely at the top but you need to have a network of people you can always consult. The last one is to ensure that you subscribe to a very high standard of integrity. It is good to be aggressive but it is important to know that when you are at the top, the lenses from the market, regulator, shareholders and clients are focused on you.