South Africa: EFF Expropriation Motion Premature - ANC

The ANC does not agree with any form of land expropriation without compensation in the country, the party's chief whip's spokesperson said.

This after the EFF tabled a motion in the National assembly on Tuesday calling for the amendment of the Constitution to accelerate land transformation.

In a statement, Nonceba Mhlauli said the EFF's motion is misplaced and overlooks various programmes and reviews currently underway.

"The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has already undertaken to do a pre-colonial audit of land ownership, use and occupation patterns," Mhlauli said.

"Once the audit has been completed, a single law will be developed to address the issue of land restitution and the necessary constitutional amendments will be undertaken to effect this process."

Mhlauli also said Parliament is in the process of reviewing the Expropriation Bill which was sent back by President Jacob Zuma for further public participation.

The Expropriation Bill clearly states that property may be expropriated only in terms of the law of general application for public purpose and in the public interest, Mhlauli said.

Mhlauli pointed out that former deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has said the Constitution is "radical" on property laws.

Moseneke said government has so far failed to test the radical transformational reach of the idea of compensation for expropriation being based on the "just and equitable" principle, Mhlauli said.

