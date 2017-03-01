Uganda: USF Hoping to Make Swimming a Lifestyle for Every Ugandan

Kampala — In light of their five year vision where Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) hope to promote swimming as a healthy lifestyle for Ugandans, the body held a clinic aimed at putting journalists at the core of this dream.

Eighteen journalists attended the training at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) offices where they discussed the USF strategy (2015-2020), swimming strokes, organization of swimming competition, officiating, coaching prospects and challenges as well as the role of the media in the development of sport.

According to general secretary Moses Mwase, USF's major challenge in the promotion of their vision stems from the fact that they have no legislative power to rein on pool owners while they have also failed "to break ground in establishing our own home." "Drowning is a serious problem in this country and reading such stories breaks our hearts," Mwase (pic right) said.

"We would like people to construct pools after seeking our technical advice but without those powers, we sometimes have to partner with relevant authorities like KCCA," he added. Of course this is subject to redtape.

However, with 15 clubs, 40 schools and five active universities - albeit concentrated in Kampala - from just one swimming club in 2012 and masters' swimming programmes, USF have hope more Ugandans can learn how to swim.

With swimming struggling with female numbers - most girls drop out after 12 years, Dolphins coach Tonnie Kasujja challenged the media to champion the cause of keeping the girl child in the sport through documentaries and research papers among others.