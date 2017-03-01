1 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Children 'Swept Away By Floods' in Southern Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's weather department says record-breaking rains have fallen in southern districts - and it's claiming that children have been swept away by the floods.

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe doesn't give a number of fatalities - but it does say that the children were from Bwanya Primary School, in Chivi.

As rains continue to batter much of eastern and southern Zimbabwe, the Civil Protection Unit is warning of landslides in SMS messages sent out to Zimbabwean subscribers.

The main Bulawayo to Masvingo road was reported closed on Tuesday after a bridge over the Nkankezi River was swept away in Insiza district.

Meantime, across the border in Mozambique, the port city of Beira has been badly affected by the rains.

Video posted by Magazine CRV shows just how waterlogged the city is.

News24

Zimbabwe

Afro-Jazz Duo Tries Hand in Dancehall

Upcoming Afro-jazz duo, Savannah and Ephrica, has released a dancehall single titled "Kumafaro", which promises to make… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.