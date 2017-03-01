Zimbabwe: Children 'Swept Away By Floods' in Southern Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's weather department says record-breaking rains have fallen in southern districts - and it's claiming that children have been swept away by the floods.

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe doesn't give a number of fatalities - but it does say that the children were from Bwanya Primary School, in Chivi.

As rains continue to batter much of eastern and southern Zimbabwe, the Civil Protection Unit is warning of landslides in SMS messages sent out to Zimbabwean subscribers.

The main Bulawayo to Masvingo road was reported closed on Tuesday after a bridge over the Nkankezi River was swept away in Insiza district.

Meantime, across the border in Mozambique, the port city of Beira has been badly affected by the rains.

Video posted by Magazine CRV shows just how waterlogged the city is.

News24