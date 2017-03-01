1 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #FeesMustFall Activist Takes Bail Refusal Challenge to Constitutional Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Awaiting trial Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will challenge his failure to get bail in an application to be heard in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Khanyile was arrested with 28 other people on February 4, 2016, on various charges related to the countrywide fees protests.

He was granted bail, with conditions, but was arrested again in September during further protests.

He has not been able to get bail since then and night vigils, solidarity meetings and protest marches have been held to support the call for the release of the Durban University of Technology student.

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind Khanyile and went to visit him in January in a show of support.

The charges Khanyile faces for the February arrest include convening or gathering without notice, convening or attending an illegal gathering or demonstration, interference with police duties in an illegal gathering, and trespassing.

'Undue emphasis on alleged past'

On February 5 he was released with a warning to abide by certain conditions but as unhappiness over fees continued, he was arrested again in a protest on September 27.

Two applications to the Durban Magistrate's Court for bail were refused, as was an appeal to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

He followed that up with an application for special leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The case was set to be heard on January 27, but on January 17 the court issued an order dismissing the application for special leave to appeal.

His next stop will be the Constitutional Court - the highest court in the land - which is situated in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

One of his arguments will be that the magistrate in the lower court placed undue emphasis on his alleged past conduct without properly deducing the facts when denying him bail.

He argues that his rights to a fair trial were violated by a failure to conduct an inquiry into whether or not he breached his warning conditions.

News24

South Africa

Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa to Face Questions in Parliament

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be grilled on the national minimum wage, state-owned South African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.