1 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Blockade of Pretoria Routes 'Illegal' - Metro Police

Tshwane Metro Police have deployed officers in a bid to re-open the major routes "illegally" blockaded by protesting truckers in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told News24 an application had been made for trucks to make their way to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, but this was rejected.

Allowance was however made for a motorcade, legally allowed to kick off at 10:00.

"They had indicated they would use their trucks to get from Rustenburg, Witbank and Joburg and park them at the old Putco depot in Marabastad and then head to the Union Buildings in motor vehicles," he said.

Mahamba slammed the blockade as illegal.

"What they are doing is against the law. Resources have been sent to ensure that the routes are re-opened and so that traffic can flow again."

He said most of the trucks have already moved, and that efforts were being made to re-open the N4 and N1.

It was not immediately clear what the truckers' demands are.

