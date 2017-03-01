South Africa: Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa to Face Questions in Parliament

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be grilled on the national minimum wage, state-owned South African Airways and the deployment of extra security personnel in Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Ramaphosa will be answering questions in Parliament for the first time this year.

Among the six points he is expected to address is a question from ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe who will ask Ramaphosa if he found that there was sufficient consensus among social partners on the proposed figure of R3 500 per month as the minimum wage.

"What mechanisms are in place to monitor and evaluate whether this policy choice indeed makes the desired impact in addressing income poverty and inequality?"

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know if Ramaphosa was informed about the decision to "deploy extra stringent security measures to the Parliamentary precinct" for SONA.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa will ask the deputy president whether he declared any possible conflict of interests before he assumed responsibility to oversee the turnaround of South African Airways.

The NFP's Ahmed Shaik Emam will raise the matter of the deaths of more than 100 psychiatric patients under the watch of the Gauteng health department.

"With reference to his reply to oral question 6 on 25 May 2016 and in view of the tragic loss of 94 lives under the care of the provincial department of health in Gauteng, the government will now introduce a constitutional amendment that will provide greater powers to national government with regard to the employment and hiring of services at provincial level."

Ramaphosa will face questions twice this term in the National Assembly after the ANC tabled a motion on Tuesday for a second day of questions.

