A KEETMANSHOOP resident who was accused of having murdered a six-year-old boy by strangling him in October 2013 was found not guilty in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

The only evidence directly implicating Desmond Vries (33) in respect of the murder of the six-year-old Curtus Shille van der Westhuizen at Keetmanshoop during the night of 31 October to 1 November 2013 came from another child who claimed to have witnessed an assault on the boy and the strangling that ended his life, acting judge Boas Usiku recounted in his judgement at the end of Vries' trial.

However, the version given by the child witness, who was seven years old when the events that he testified about took place, "cries out for corroboration", acting judge Usiku remarked. That corroboration remained absent, though.

A question mark was also raised over the boy's testimony when it emerged during the trial that his mother and other witnesses had promised him a bicycle if he testified in court. That promise made him a witness with an interest to serve, and was another reason to approach his evidence with caution, acting judge Usiku said.

The end result was that the judge found he could not be satisfied that the child witness, who was also a single witness in respect of the event about which he testified, told the truth. The state's evidence also did not justify a conclusion that the version given by Vries could not possibly be the truth, acting judge Usiku added.

Van der Westhuizen was the son of a cousin of Vries' girlfriend. The prosecution alleged that the boy was at home with Vries while his mother was at work during the night that he died, allegedly after he had been assaulted and strangled by Vries. The prosecution also alleged that after he had strangled the boy, Vries placed him in a bed where he was later found dead.

The boy who told the court that he witnessed an assault on Van der Westhuizen testified that he saw Vries punching Van der Westhuizen, then pausing to put on his boots before he also kicked him, and then placing a plastic bag over Van der Westhuizen's head and tightening the bag around his neck. Van der Westhuizen was screaming when that was taking place, the witness told the court.

According to medical evidence, no injuries that could be attributed to Vries' punching and kicking of Van der Westhuizen were found during an autopsy on the boy's body, the judge indicated.

He also noted that no one else who was at the house where the incident took place heard Van der Westhuizen screaming.

Vries has not regained his freedom with his acquittal. He is still being kept in custody on another murder charge, after he was arrested in connection with an incident in which a Karasburg businessman, Tilian Walters, was attacked and robbed in his house in May last year. Walters later died in a hospital in South Africa.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented Vries during his trial. State advocate Simba Nduna prosecuted.