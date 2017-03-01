Photo: New Zimbabwe

Border Gezi youth militia (file photo).

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's call for the revival of the notorius and widely condemned national youth service suggests the aged Zanu PF leader is planning a violent campaign for the 2018 elections, a local rights watchdog has warned.

"(We are) concerned that the resuscitation of the youth programme under a politicised and polarised environment such as obtaining now will lead to more cases of political violence and violations of human rights," the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said in a statement at the weekend.

The organisation said having fallen out with war veterans who have previously helped him forcibly retain power, the 93-year-old Mugabe was now desperate to enlist new storm-troopers ahead of next year's crunch elections.

The leadership of the war veterans was fired from Zanu PF and dragged before the courts by a furious Mugabe after they questioned his war record, condemned his stewardship of the country and made clear they wanted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over.

"With the war veterans currently refusing to campaign for President Mugabe, we fear that the youths will be used to campaign for the ruling party leader with violent consequences," ZPP said.

"Already the youths and the war veterans are at loggerheads within the ruling party after youths described the war veterans as 'drunkards and diabetic' as the two opposing groups vie for control of the ruling party."

Speaking at a party held to celebrate his birthday over the weekend, Mugabe urged speedy revival of the national youth programme.

"There also must be National Youth Service. We certainly must start the National Youth Service Programme. I don't know why we have slowed down, we dragged our feet on this one," he said.

The Border Gezi Youth Service programme was launched in 2001, supposedly to instill in young Zimbabweans a sense of national identity and patriotism.

However, opponents said the programme was used indoctrinate youths with absolute loyalty to Zanu PF and training them for military operations to enforce the ruling party's dominance.

The programme later collapsed due to lack of funding amid widespread local and international criticism as graduates who came to be known pejoratively as 'green bombers' were accused of gross human rights violations against the opposition.

ZPP said it recorded many cases of "assault, rape and torture" perpetrated by youths and alleges none of the violations were ever investigated by the government.

"On the 12th of March 2009, a young man in Nguboyenja was coerced into joining the youth service programme. When he refused, he had his academic certificates confiscated," the group said.

"Many Zimbabweans have had such horrific memories of the youth militia. Last year Mountview Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East closed its doors to make way for the Youth Militia training which, privy sources say, has already commenced.

"This shows that plans to reintroduce the training were already in motion before the president's (remarks). The programme had been discontinued in 2009 after the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU)."

ZPP challenged President Mugabe to reconsider revival of the programme and, instead, institute investigations into human rights violations perpetrated by youths affiliated to his party in the past.