ABOUT 200 Grootfontein want the council to step down or they will force it to close within 20 days.

The residents, who demonstrated on Monday, were led by land activists Caroline Engelbrecht and Moritz Gaingob of the Landless People's Movement.

The community claims that land the council sold land valued at N$30 million to Tulenga Trading Company and the money was never given to the in the municipality.They also say that N$10 million given by the rural development ministry to demolish to build houses at the Single Quarters vanished.

The community wants the municipality to be investigated and land given to 2 200 residents within seven days.

Grootfontein communications officer Luke Salomo said he was not aware of the N$30 million for land sold to Tulenga Trading Company and that the municipality's books are audited every year.

"As for the N$10 million, yes, the money was given under the Build Together Programme. We were advised by the ministry to use it to service the land - which is what we did," he stated.

Salomo added that the municipality will hold a meeting today to discuss the contents of the petition in detail.

In another petition handed to police on the same day, the group demanded the removal of the station commander, Esther Mainga because she allegedly ordered the use of tear gas on the crowd that attempted to grab land.

The petitioners further claimed that the tear gas has badly affected elders, school children, sick people, toddlers and the community at large.

Mainga told The Namibian yesterday that she does not regret the police actions that day. "Perhaps our people do not know the meaning of police brutality. I am a well-trained police officer, and I was only following the orders of my supervisor to disperse the crowd," she said.

Otjozondjupa police regional commander Armas Shivute said he received the petition, but that they will not accept the community's demand to have Mainga removed.