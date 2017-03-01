THE board of Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) is heavily divided on who to appoint as its chief executive officer.

The Namibian understands that the seven-member board was divided into two camps, with one supporting the director of business improvement at Swakop Uranium Alex Gawanab, and the other group pushing for Namdia's acting boss and diamond commissioner Kennedy Hamutenya.

Deloitte Management interviewed candidates in November last year, and told the board that Hamutenya had come first; followed by former Namdeb engineer Wicus Burger, while Gawanab came third. Wicus is the brother of Namdeb's general manager Riaan.

Namdia's chairperson Shakespeare Masiza declined to name the person they recommended to energy minister Obeth Kandjoze, but sources said Gawanab is the chosen one to lead Namdia - a state-owned entity that will be responsible for selling Namibian diamonds worth N$2 billion per year.

The Namibian reported last week that some board members such as Masiza and deputy chair Tania Hangula are against appointing Hamutenya. Some board members are against Hamutenya because of allegations that Namdia undersold its diamonds last year.

There is more to the Namdia CEO scramble than meets the eye. There appears to be a battle among power brokers and politicians on who should take over at Namdia.

One elite group is supporting Hamutenya, while the other group is backing Gawanab. Apart from Masiza and Hangula, the rest of the Namdia board includes National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) technology manager Bonny Konjore, economist Lorentha Harases, human resources professional Florentia Amuenje, geologist Venondjo Maharero and chief legal adviser in the attorney general's office, Chris Nghaamwa.

According to sources, members of the board who support Gawanab include Masiza, Hangula, Maharero and Amuenje - a group which appears to be in the good books of minister Kandjoze.

The board members who allegedly want Hamutenya to head Namdia include Nghaamwa, Harases and Konjore.

There is a dispute on whether Hangula, who is against Hamutenya's appointment, should have been allowed to vote.

Masiza confirmed that Hangula initially recused herself from the process because a "distant relative of hers" applied for the CEO position but fell out after the interviews. This, he said, was before the board came up with a shortlist sent to Kandjoze.

The relative, sources said, is the Namibia Diamond Trading Company's senior manager Paulus Shituna, who is Hangula's cousin.

Hangula yesterday said none of her relatives was shortlisted for the Namdia job. Hangula appears to be the tie-breaker, who shifted things in favour of Gawanab.

Sources said the voting by the board should not be the decider in the recruitment process - overriding other factors such as the psychometric tests and interviews. The board met on 13 February to recommend the next chief executive to Kandjoze, who would then need Cabinet approval for the endorsed person.

Masiza told The Namibian over the weekend that Namdia just appointed a company secretary, who has not yet started work- that is why no minutes and no written resolutions were recorded at that decisive meeting. He said Namdia's general manager for marketing Lelly Usiku has been assisting the board by taking minutes.

"But as you may appreciate, she was not privy to the board meeting of 13 February (2017), and therefore, we do not have minutes and a written resolution of the said meeting," he noted.

He said a written resolution of that meeting is included in their recommendation letter to Kandjoze. The letter of recommendation is now on Kandjoze's desk. He did not respond to questions sent to him over the weekend.

This is not the first time that a parastatal under Kandjoze has come under scrutiny. The minister was accused in 2015 of trying to block the appointment of Immanuel Mulunga as Namcor managing director.

The Namdia CEO position will be one of the lucrative parastatal jobs in the country, with an estimated N$4 million per year salary. The position also comes with influence and international status as the new boss will be in charge of selling diamonds worth over N$2 billion per year to international companies and territories such as Dubai.

*The Namibian reported last week that Namdeb general manager Riaan Burger was shortlisted for the Namdia chief executive position. It turns out that it was not Riaan, but his brother Wicus. We regret the error.