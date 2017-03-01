Namibia: 'I Feel Bad I Killed Her Over a Cap'

THE 19-year-old accused of stabbing a 20-year-old woman to death in Katutura on Saturday night struggled to come to terms with what he had done in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Frans 'Zunga' Nangolo, who was arrested on Sunday, has been charged with murder.

Nangolo stabbed Shapuline Shaduka twice at Ombili, Katutura because he and his friends wanted her cap. Shaduka was stabbed in the neck and chest when she fought back.

In an interview with The Namibian yesterday, just before appearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura, Nangolo said he felt bad about killing Shaduka.

"My friend was the one who took her cap, but she attacked me. That is why I stabbed her. I realised that I had killed her only after I stabbed her the second time. I feel bad I did that, and cannot believe it happened," Nangolo said.

Nangolo, who was wearing a red vest and black jeans and has a tattoo of a South African musician on his chest, looked like he had just woken up.

He told The Namibian that he failed Grade 10 last year, and was not ready for prison.

Outside the court cells where Nangolo was held, Shaduka's grieving family were waiting to come face to face with him.

Shaduka's brother, John Paul Williams, who spoke on behalf of the family, said they had no ill-feelings towards Nangolo.

"We heard he was 19-years-old. He is a teenager, and as a family we have decided to forgive him. Forgiving him makes it easier to grieve our beloved baby sister.

"It is very difficult accepting that she died in such a manner, but it was God's will. We were bitter and angry when we first heard she was stabbed to death over a cap, but we have made peace," Williams said.

Shaduka was a first-year student at the University of Namibia, and the mother of a one-year-old girl. Her boyfriend, Sacky Ndengu, who was with her that evening, said he will never forget when Shaduka took her last breath.

"It is all so unreal. It happened so fast. One moment we were together, and the next she was dying in my arms," Ndengu explained, adding that Shaduka was walking with her friends, and he was a short distance away when the tussle over the cap took place.

"At first I thought they were playing around, but it later sounded serious, so I ran to them. When I got there, she was fighting with one of the three guys. She later stood behind me as I was trying to stop the fight. Then this guy just stabbed her in the neck while she was standing behind me, and she fell.

"The guys ran off. I could not run after them. I held her, and as I was trying to talk to her, she just took her last breath and died just like that. My love and the mother of my child," Ndengu added.

Nangolo appeared before magistrate Antonius Shapumba, and was denied bail. His case was postponed to 17 April.

The state was represented by Sirka Nangoro.