Uganda: Nakawa Court Summons Besigye Over Treason Case

Kampala — Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court yesterday issued criminal summons to Opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye.

The issuance of the criminal summonses was instigated by State Attorney Rachael Nabwire after Dr Besigye did not show up in court for mention of his treason case.

"The accused (Dr Besigye) is not in court. We pray that criminal summonses are issued," State Attorney Ms Nabwire told Grade One Magistrate Noah Sajjabi.

The presiding magistrate issued the criminal summons to Besigye, the runner-up in last year's presidential elections.

"Criminal summons are issued against the accused person to appear in court on March 27 at 10am," the magistrate stated.

Dr Besigye is currently abroad for the annual gathering of the Ugandan community in Europe.

Adjournment

Ms Nabwire also updated the court that inquiries into treason charges against Dr Besigye were incomplete and asked for more time to conclude the inquiries.

On his last appearance in the court last month, Dr Besigye vowed not to return to the court for mention of his treason case, saying the prosecution has unjustifiably delayed his committal to the High Court for trial. He said the endless trips to the magistrate's court were draining him physically and financially.

"I would like to respectfully request to inform court that I will not be able to come back over this matter. When they (State) complete investigations, I can be notified to appear in court," Dr Besigye told court at his last appearance a month ago.

Explanation

In a recent interview with Daily Monitor, the Director of Public Prosecution attributed the delay in concluding the investigations to defiant witnesses who allegedly witnessed the controversial swearing-in of Dr Besigye but refused to record statements with the police.

Dr Besigye has wondered what other evidence the State is looking for in order to incriminate him after he personally admitted to swearing himself in as winner of last year's February 18 general elections.

Prosecution contends that Dr Besigye swore himself in as president of Uganda following last year's February 18 presidential elections which he claims he won by 52 per cent.