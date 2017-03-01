Uganda: Soldiers Fined Shs4 Million for Stealing Ivory

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has convicted and fined two soldiers Shs4m each for illegal possession of 12 pieces of elephant tusks worth Shs129m.

In default of the fine, the two Uganda People's Defence Forces soldiers will serve two years in jail.

The convicts, Cpl Collins Kamugisha of Special Forces Command (SFC) and Maj Allan Rutagira, attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) at Mbuya Army Headquarters, appeared before magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu yesterday for sentencing.

The duo were on February 21 convicted for unlawful possession of protected species, accepting transfer of protected species, and conspiracy to commit an offence of illegal possession of protected species. After the conviction, Ms Kamasanyu cancelled their bail and ordered that they be returned to Luzira prison pending sentencing.

During the sentencing yesterday, the magistrate noted that offences of illegal trade in wildlife items are rampant and required deterrent punishment to offenders.

"As UPDF soldiers, the convicts were charged with the responsibility of protecting our motherland with all her resources. What they did in trading in ivory was betrayal," Ms Kamasanyu held.

She added: "Looking at the nature of the crime and status of the convicts, court sentences the duo to pay a fine of Shs4m each and in default, each should spend two years in prison."