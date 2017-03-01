Uganda/South Africa: Onyango Huge Doubt for Sundowns-KCCA Clash

Kampala — Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to face KCCA in the Caf Champions League without Denis Onyango after the Ugandan goalkeeper picked up a serious injury at the weekend.

The African champions and Ugandan kings face off in the first leg on March 10 in Pretoria before completing the tie in Kampala a week later.

Onyango picked up a knee injury during Sundowns 2-0 Absa Premiership victory over Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The goalkeeper had to be replaced by Wayne Sandilands after just 23 minutes. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed a South African publication, Kickoff, that Onyango could be out for the next "four to five games".

"Denis is out. He is on crutches," said Mosimane. Sundowns next three games come against Chippa United, Cape Town City and KCCA.

However, Onyango has a reputation of carrying niggling injuries towards big matches only to shake them off and turn up in goal on match-day. This mainly happens when he is on national duty.

Onyango was in goal the last time the then KCC faced South African opposition in this competition.

Then, in 2009, Robert Ssentongo - who is back at KCCA - and Brian Umony scored at Nakivubo as the Ugandan outfit beat SuperSport United 2-1.

The Ugandan champions drew 1-1 in Johannesburg to complete the South Africans' elimination.

Mosimane also confirmed the long-term absence of another three players for Sundowns including Anele Ngcongca, Khama Billiat and Anthony Laffor among others, "You won't see them in four to five games," he said.

Caf Champions League

First leg, March 10

Mamelodi Sundowns vs KCCA

Return leg, March 17-19

KCCA vs Mamelodi Sundowns