Uganda: Muwema Appeals Against Facebook, Wants Tom Voltaire Okwalinga Identity Revealed

Kampala — The legal contest between city lawyer Mr Fred Muwema and global social media giant Facebook is far from over with an appeal lodged on Monday at the Court of Appeal in Ireland challenging a decision by the High Court there to protect the identity of self-styled social media activist Tom Voltaire Okwalinga (TVO).

In a notice of expedited appeal filed through his lawyers, Lavelle Solicitors based at St. James House Adelaide Road, Dublin, Mr Muwema seeks an order setting aside Mr Justice Binchy's refusal to order Facebook to reveal TVO's identity on the premise of Uganda's dented human rights record which poses an imminent threat to his life.

The Irish based lawyers now want Facebook to, "provide the appellant with details which it holds relating to the identities or vocation of the persons who operate the TVO Facebook page," arguing that in the absence of a disclosure order against TVO, their client remains wholly unable to pursue any action against TVO, "and remains liable and susceptible to ongoing posts and articles from TVO." They also want Facebook to meet unspecified costs of the suit.

The case arises from allegations posted by TVO on his page in 2016 alleging the outspoken senior lawyer accepted a Shs900 million bribe delivered by Mr Jim Muhwezi, then minister of information and national guidance to stage-manage a break into his Kololo based offices by state security agents who allegedly made off with critical make or break material evidence that dealt a blow to his client and former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi's presidential election petition challenging the outcome of the February 2016 election won by President Museveni.

Mr Muhwezi has rubbished the allegations although police is yet to issue a report on the break in that also occurred at Mr Mohmed Mbabazi's chambers.

Relying on reports by international human rights organization Amnesty International the Irish High Court declined to issue a disclosure order, the basis on which, Mr Muwema would commence defamation proceedings against TVO in Uganda, arguing that the safety of TVO under the hands of a government that has in the past desperately hunted him or her down outweighed the lawyer's "right to protect his good name."

The court was also moved by an affidavit sworn by human rights lawyer and director Chapter Four, Mr Nicholas Opiyo who on January 18 asserted, "I know that the Uganda Police have been looking for TVO for a very long time and when they arrest anyone on suspicion of being TVO they are subjected to extreme abuse of rights and violation of court orders. I have observed the use of trumped up charges to intimidate those critical of the person of the president.

Kizza Besigye his biggest political rival has been charged over 100 times on trumped up charges. He spends most of his time traversing the country answering a litany of charges."

On the basis of these blots on Uganda's human rights mark sheet, the judge ordered Facebook to ensure TVO deletes the defamatory content or risk disclosure of his identity. The case, likely to end up at the European Court of Justice, should the appeal fail has already attracted interest by lawyers in Europe as it sets precedent on how far Facebook can go to protect anonymity of its millions of users in the face of alleged abuses such as defamation and cyber bullying. Hearing of the appeal is slated to start on March 31.