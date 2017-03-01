Photo: The Herald

Outgoing Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa (file photo).

THE Flames of Malawi are angling towards appoint Zimbabwean Kalisto Pasuwa as their national team coach ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifiers which start in June.

The Flames coaching job fell vacant following the expiry of Ernest Mtawali's one-year contract.

Pasuwa's manager Gibson Mahachi said on Tuesday that the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) inquired about Pasuwa.

"They (Malawi just made an inquiry. They wanted to find out whether he is available and we have told them the position.

"We have not yet engaged in discussions but we hope to start soon," said Mahachi.

ZIFA decided against renewing Pasuwa's contract after he led Zimbabwe to the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals but failed to go beyond the group stages.

Pasuwa has been serving a one month notice which expired on Tuesday. But he has since attracted attention from potential suitors, with Malawi showing interest.

Several coaches have also been linked with the Malawi job with former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar among those reported to have applied along with former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa and former Zambia coach Honour Janza.

In an interview with a local weekly recently, Grobbelaar said he was willing to take up the Malawi job with the long-term goal of helping the Flames qualify for the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

However, reports suggest Pasuwa is the favourite candidate to land the job. The former Dynamos coach won a lot of admirers in Malawi after edging them 2-1 in an African Cup of Nations qualifier last year.

A 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Harare in June handed Zimbabwe the ticket to the finals in Gabon. It was the first time in 11 years for the Warriors to take part at the African Cup of Nations finals.

FAM have since send a proposal to the Malawi government seeking a 50-50 salary sharing system for an expatriate coach.

They still await a decision from State President Peter Mutharika.

The Flames face a tough Chan qualifier against Madagascar in April, followed by the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against reigning African champions Cameroon, Morocco and the winner of a preliminary round tie between Comoros and Mauritius.