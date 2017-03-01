OHANGWENA governor Usko Nghaamwa yesterday said he will ask government to build houses for the San people living in deplorable conditions at Omundaungilo, approximately 60km north-east of Eenhana, in the Ohangwena region.

Nghaamwa was speaking during a visit to the settlement by a delegation from the Ohangwena regional council and the office of the vice president.

The visit followed the publication of an article in a local English daily illustrating the deplorable conditions in which the San community of Omundaungilo lived.

Nghaamwa also donated food comprising maize meal, tinned fish and cooking oil to the community.

When Nghaamwa and Gerson Kamatuka, a director in the office of the vice president, visited 'epundo' (their house) together with the media, Nghaamwa said he would ask government to build them houses and a kindergarten.

"I want you to tell us how we can assist you so that you do not live like this anymore," he stated.

During a meeting with the community, Nghaamwa and Kamatuka were informed of their hardships.

These include a continuous lack of food, clothing, bedding and proper shelter. They also asked for agricultural equipment in order to start farming. Nghaamwa said they would be assisted, but warned that the items should not be sold.

"Do not sell them. Whoever comes here asking you to sell your tools to them, report them to the councillor's office," he advised them.

At the moment, most of the people sleep in makeshift structures, which exposes them to the elements.

Apart from housing which would apparently be facilitated by the vice president's office, Nghaamwa said a kindergarten would also be built for the San children.

A young woman, who attended school up to secondary level, was chosen as the future kindergarten teacher. Nghaamwa said it was important that the children were educated to ensure a better future. This was after learning that most of the children at the settlement had never attended school, and do not even know their ages.

"You need to be educated so that you can know your rights, and have a better future," he stated.

"If we get any opportunity for the schooling of your children, will you prefer them to be at nearby schools, or those far away?" he asked, to which they unanimously replied that they wanted their children to be at nearby schools.

Kamatuka, for his part, said government would look at all possibilities to ensure that the living conditions of the San are improved.

The San are found in countries in southern Africa, like Namibia, Angola, Botswana and South Africa. They live a nomadic life, gathering wild fruits and hunting in the bush. Their family units are tightly knit, and they stick to traditional ways. Studies have found that the San are immensely resistant to changing their way of life.